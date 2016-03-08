Official: Giampaolo leaves Sampdoria, he's now ready for AC Milan

15 June at 11:15
Marco Giampaolo and Sampdoria part ways with the Italian tactician who is now ready to take over at AC Milan. The Blucerchiati have announced the exit of the Italian tactician with an official statement on their website: "The President Massimo Ferrero and Marco Giampaolo can announce that the manager's contract has been rescinded by mutual consent. Giampaolo was contracted with Sampdoria until 20202", the official statament reads. 

"I want to thank Marco for what he did during his three-year spell with us. We grew up together and now I wish him the best of luck for te future", Ferrero said.

"I want to thank President Ferrero and Sampdoria for these three incredible seasons. I want to thank all the Sampdoria people I worked with during my time at the club. You will remain in my heart with all the Blucerchiati fans", said Giampaolo who is now ready to join AC Milan.
 

