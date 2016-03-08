...
Official: Giovinco joins Al-Hilal from Toronto FC

31 January at 11:50
Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco has left the MLS to join the Saudi-Arabian club Al-Hilal. Giovinco joined Toronto FC in January 2015. During his time in Canada, he managed 83 goals and 51 assists in 142 appearances. Today, the former Parma and Juventus star has begun a new chapter of his career.
  Gallery: Al-Hilal announce the signing of Giovinco

