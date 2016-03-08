Official: Gravina elected FIGC president: ‘We are ready to work’
22 October at 14:50Gabriel Gravina has won the FIGC presidency election, with 97.2% of the overall vote. Gravina immediately spoke at a press conference, detailing some of his immediate thoughts and reactions to his appointment – and his plan for the coming months:
“We are ready to work; the training is complete as I mentioned previously. Make a contribution to the revival of Italian football, the task is difficult, we know the pitfalls, we have a responsibility, it will be a path against time, we do not have much, this is a project that requires a lot of will. It is important but will play in our favour.
“What should the Federal Council do? The priority will be the bodies not able to leave. It will be necessary to complete them. In a few days I want to solve the question. I hope that already in the week there can be the solution and the next convocation of the Council. Absolute priority. First Federal Act will have to be the new federal licenses to eliminate grey areas on the registration to the championships.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments