Official: Gravina the only candidate FIGC
08 October at 12:00Now it's official: Gabriele Gravina is the only candidate for the FIGC presidential elections that will be held on October 22nd. As announced by the Federation, the number one of the Lega was presented for the presentation of candidates today. Former Inter president Massimo Moratti was also linked with the FIGC presidency but Gravina has now emerged as the sole candidate for the role.
