Official: Grosso sacked after three games as Brescia bring back Corini

In other words, it took just three games for Brescia to bring back Corini, who was sacked earlier this season because of the poor start. Grosso was in charge for just three games, losing them all, while registering a goal difference of -10 (0 scored, 10 conceded).

It has been in the air for quite some time, but now it's official: Eugenio Corini returns to the Brescia bench, replacing Fabio Grosso. After the loss against Atalanta in the derby, the club decided to part ways with the world champion.