Official: Hamsik leaves Napoli

14 February at 15:15
Marek Hamsik is a new player of Dalian Yifang. The announcement arrived this morning from Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The club has posted a farewell message on Azzurri’s Twitter account to greet their former captain:

“Thank you Cap17ano”. Napoli also published on Twitter some photos of the thirteen years spent by Marek Hamsik with the blue shirt.

