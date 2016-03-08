Official: Hellas Verona sign Federico Dimarco from Inter

Hellas Verona have officially announced that they have signed Federico Dimarco from Inter today.The Veneto side have signed the 22-year-old Italian full back on a loan deal with a buy option attached. Dimarco, whose contract expires with Inter in June, has only made four appearances across all competitions for a total of 102 minutes for the Nerazzurri so far this season, with coach Antonio Conte preferring to pick other players in the full back roles.Apollo Heyes