Official: Hellas Verona sign Wesley on a free transfer

Hellas Verona have announced today on their official website the transfer of 19-year-old Brazilian defender Wesley, who is now available to play for coach Ivan Juric.Contracted to Verona until 2021, the player was available as a free agent after leaving Flamengo U20 earlier this year. The player has failed to appear for Flamengo since May 2018 due to a dispute with the club.Juventus are looking to sign the 19-year-old and have an agreement in place to sign Wesley from Verona in the future.Apollo Heyes