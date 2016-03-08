Official: Hellas Verona sign Wesley on a free transfer

26 September at 17:45
Hellas Verona have announced today on their official website the transfer of 19-year-old Brazilian defender Wesley, who is now available to play for coach Ivan Juric.
 
Contracted to Verona until 2021, the player was available as a free agent after leaving Flamengo U20 earlier this year. The player has failed to appear for Flamengo since May 2018 due to a dispute with the club.
 
Juventus are looking to sign the 19-year-old and have an agreement in place to sign Wesley from Verona in the future.

