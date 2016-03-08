Official: Higuain has recovered; will be ready for Lyon and Inter clashes

The striker missed the game against SPAL due to back pain but is now back in action. In other words, he will be ready for the Bianconeri's away clash against Lyon on Wednesday. It's their first game in the Round of 16, hoping to get a good result with them back to Turin.

Furthermore, this also means that he will be available for the big game against Inter on Sunday. Most likely, due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the game will be played behind closed doors which surely will make it feel very different.

Higuain's return was confirmed by Juventus on their official website earlier today, stating that participated in the full session. Douglas Costa, meanwhile, only took part of a small part of it.

Good news have arrived directly from Juventus' training ground, following today's morning session at Continassa. In fact, Gonzalo Higuain returned to training with the group for the entire session, having recovered from his back struggles.