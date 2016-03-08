Official: Higuain out against Betis

07 November at 17:40
Gonzalo Higuain won't take part to Milan match against Betis Sevilla in Europa League. The Argentinian striker went out of the pitch against Udinese for an injury and now he risks not to recover even for the clash against Juventus.

This is the complete list of players called by Gattuso for the Europa League match.

GOALKEEPERS: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina

DEFENDERS: Abate, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata

MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo

STRIKERS: Borini, Calhanoglu, Cutrone, Halilovic, Suso.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.