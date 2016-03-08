Official: Higuain out against Betis

Gonzalo Higuain won't take part to Milan match against Betis Sevilla in Europa League. The Argentinian striker went out of the pitch against Udinese for an injury and now he risks not to recover even for the clash against Juventus.



This is the complete list of players called by Gattuso for the Europa League match.



GOALKEEPERS: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina



DEFENDERS: Abate, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata



MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo



STRIKERS: Borini, Calhanoglu, Cutrone, Halilovic, Suso.