Official: Higuain to miss two matches for Milan
13 November at 14:25Gonzalo Higuain was sent off in Sunday’s clash between AC Milan and Juventus at San Siro; Higuain’s red marred an already poor performance from the Rossoneri, as further questions begin to grow about the successes of Gennaro Gattuso.
In the official press release, the sport judge declared:
“HIGUAIN Gonzalo Gerardo (Milan): To protest against the race marshals (Third sanction); for severely disrespectful conduct towards the referee, having approached him, at the time of the warning for protests to the 38th of the second half, in a disordered and threatening way, and having blatantly reiterated the protests at the time of removal from the ground of play.”
There will also be gameweek suspensions for Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan, Sampdoria’s Karol Linetty, Torino’s Tomas Rincon; whilst Genoa’s Domenico Criscito receives a €1500 fine.
