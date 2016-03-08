Official: Hummels returns to Borussia Dortmund, agreement reached

19 June at 15:00
Mats Hummels is set to return to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich. The two clubs have announced that the German defender is set to undergo his medical tests with his former club ahead of a return to the Signal Iduna Park.

Hummels spent three seasons at Bayern Munich and although neither Bayern nor Borussia have revealed the economic details of the deal, it is believed that Hummels will return to Bayern for € 40 million.

Just like his compatriot Mario Goetze, Hummels is going to return to Borussia Dortmund after playing for Bayern.

Hummels will complete his medical tests in the coming days ahead of a return to his former club.

 

