Official: Ibrahimovic has joined AC Milan on a six-month deal with option for next season

AC Milan have officially announced the return of 38-year-old Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an official communication on their website.The player will join the Rossoneri in January on a six-month contract, with an option to extend it for next season as well. The player previously spent two years with the Rossoneri at the start of this decade, where he scored 56 goals and provided 24 assists in 85 appearances for the Milanese club."I'm returning to a club that I respect enormously and in a city that I love," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "I'll fight with my team-mates to change the course of this season and I'll do everything I can to achieve our goals.Ibrahimovic will arrive in Milan on 2nd January in order to take the medical tests necessary before the final formalisation of the agreement. Following the medical examinations, he will join his teammates for the first training sessions. Following the finalisation of the deal, a press conference will be organised to present the player.Apollo Heyes