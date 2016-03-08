Official: Ibrahimovic's contract deposited; photos with Milan shirt

On their social channels, the Rossoneri published photos of the 38-year-old with this season's home kit. As they announced the transfer already before his arrival, it can now be considered as completed. It remains to be seen when he will make his debut.

As revealed on Lega Serie A's official page for the transfer window, AC Milan have deposited Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract following this morning's medical tests at La Madonnina clinic. The Swede has thus officially completed his move back to the club.