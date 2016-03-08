OFFICIAL: Icardi will not travel to Asia for Inter pre-season tour

13 July at 15:50
Argentine striker Mauro Icardi will not travel to Asia with the Inter squad for their pre-season tour.

Icardi's relationship with Inter has broken down since February, when he removed from captaincy. Since then, he hasn't played much for Inter and missed a penalty in the last game of the season. He has been told to leave the club.

A statement issued by the club said: "Mauro Icardi will return to Milan from the Lugano training camp today. The club and the Argentine striker have made this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue on his path of athletic reconditioning in the coming days but will not take part in the Summer Tour in Asia."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.