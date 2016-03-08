OFFICIAL: Icardi will not travel to Asia for Inter pre-season tour

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi will not travel to Asia with the Inter squad for their pre-season tour.



Icardi's relationship with Inter has broken down since February, when he removed from captaincy. Since then, he hasn't played much for Inter and missed a penalty in the last game of the season. He has been told to leave the club.



A statement issued by the club said: "Mauro Icardi will return to Milan from the Lugano training camp today. The club and the Argentine striker have made this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue on his path of athletic reconditioning in the coming days but will not take part in the Summer Tour in Asia."