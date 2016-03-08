Official: Icardi will wear number 7 with Inter
23 August at 18:00Now it's official: Mauro Icardi will wear the number 7 this season, after the number 9 was given to the new signing Romelu Lukaku. Unless the Argentina striker completes a move, this is how it will be.
In their statement, the Nerrazzuri announced all the squad numbers for next season, which for them will start on Monday evening. Lecce will visit the San Siro, and Inter should have no issues getting the three points.
1. Samir Handanovic
2. Diego Godin
5. Roberto Gagliardini
6. Stefan De Vrij
7. Mauro Icardi
8. Matias Vecino
9. Romelu Lukaku
10. Lautaro Martinez
11. Federico Dimarco
12. Stefano Sensi
13. Andrea Ranocchia
15. Joao Mario
16. Matteo Politano
18. Kwadwo Asamoah
19. Valentino Lazaro
20. Borja Valero
23. Nicolò Barella
27. Daniele Padelli
29. Henrique Dalbert
30. Sebastiano Esposito
31. Lorenzo Pirola
32. Lucien Agoumé
33. Danilo D'Ambrosio
37. Milan Skriniar
46. Tommaso Berni
77. Marcelo Brozovic
87. Antonio Candreva
95. Alessandro Bastoni
