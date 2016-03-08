Official: Icardi will wear number 7 with Inter

In their statement, the Nerrazzuri announced all the squad numbers for next season, which for them will start on Monday evening. Lecce will visit the San Siro, and Inter should have no issues getting the three points.

1. Samir Handanovic

2. Diego Godin

5. Roberto Gagliardini

6. Stefan De Vrij

7. Mauro Icardi

8. Matias Vecino

9. Romelu Lukaku

10. Lautaro Martinez

11. Federico Dimarco

12. Stefano Sensi

13. Andrea Ranocchia

15. Joao Mario

16. Matteo Politano

18. Kwadwo Asamoah

19. Valentino Lazaro

20. Borja Valero

23. Nicolò Barella

27. Daniele Padelli

29. Henrique Dalbert

30. Sebastiano Esposito

31. Lorenzo Pirola

32. Lucien Agoumé

33. Danilo D'Ambrosio

37. Milan Skriniar

46. Tommaso Berni

77. Marcelo Brozovic

87. Antonio Candreva

95. Alessandro Bastoni

​Now it's official: Mauro Icardi will wear the number 7 this season, after the number 9 was given to the new signing Romelu Lukaku. Unless the Argentina striker completes a move, this is how it will be.