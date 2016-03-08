Official: Ilicic ban upheld; will miss Atalanta-Juve

Josip Ilicic won't be taking part in Atalanta-Juventus on Saturday, now it's official. The Bergamo side appealed the two-game ban that their star received after the red card against Cagliari, having kicked an opponent. However, the appeal was unsuccessful.The ban was upheld and the Slovenian will certainly miss the game. Ilicic's conduct was considered "seriously unsportsmanlike" by the Sporting Judge, which already from the beginning limited the chances of getting rid of the suspension.