OFFICIAL: Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic renew with Lazio until 2023

There have been speculations about it for some time now and it was said that only the official announcement is missing, but now it has arrived. Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have renewed with Lazio.



The director of communication of the Biancoceleste, Stefano De Martino, made it official on the site of the club from the capital with this statement:



"SS Lazio announce that it has extended the economic contracts of the players Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic until June 30, 2023."



Both players were heavily linked with a move out of Lazio after the club failed to qualify to the Champions League. Milan were reportedly very interested in the services of Immobile but ended up signing Gonzalo Higuain instead.



The Serbian giant was reportedly also of interest for the Milanese giants during the summer, with Manchester United and Real Madrid also peaking at the player, whom Lazio President Claudio Lotito values at more than 100 million euros.

