OFFICIAL: Infantino to remain FIFA president as sole candidate

FIFA have today confirmed the re-election of Gianni Infantino as president of the organisation, after he has been named the only candidate in the next election.A statement on FIFA's official website reads:"​Following the call for election issued by the FIFA Council on 10 June 2018, FIFA’s member associations have proposed, in due time and form, the following candidate for the presidential election to take place at the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris on 5 June 2019:-Mr Gianni InfantinoThe Governance Committee will monitor the electoral process, ensuring the correct application of the FIFA Statutes and regulations."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.