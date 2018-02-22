Official: injured Immobile out of Italy squad
25 May at 10:55Italy will have to do without their star striker Ciro Immobile for the next three friendly games against Saudi Arabia, France and Holland. The FIGC confirmed Immobile left the azzurri training camp yesterday afternoon. Immobile had medical tests in Florence this morning and will make return to Rome in the coming hours to have be checked by Lazio doctors too.
