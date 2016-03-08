Official: Inter activate buy-back clause in Radu's contract



"FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has purchased Ionut Radu from Genoa on a permanent basis. At the same time, the goalkeeper has been loaned out to the same Ligurian club.





For more news, visit our homepage. "The Romanian goalkeeper, born in 1997, in the 2018/2019 season, made 33 appearances in Serie A with Genoa. With Inter's Primavera, Radu won the Viareggio Cup in 2015 and the 2015/2016 Italian Cup, before debuting with the first team in Serie A on May 14th 2016," the statement read.

The goalkeeper will spend yet another season on loan at Genoa, as he's got more room to improve as a starting goalkeeper, rather than a backup to Handanovic. On their website, Inter revealed the details.