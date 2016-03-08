Official: Inter activate buy-back clause in Radu's contract
12 July at 14:00Ionut Radu will remain at Genoa, but he's now officially 100% owned by Inter. The Nerazzurri have announced on their website that they have activated the buy-back clause after the Rossoblu signed the player at the end of the season.
The goalkeeper will spend yet another season on loan at Genoa, as he's got more room to improve as a starting goalkeeper, rather than a backup to Handanovic. On their website, Inter revealed the details.
"FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has purchased Ionut Radu from Genoa on a permanent basis. At the same time, the goalkeeper has been loaned out to the same Ligurian club.
"The Romanian goalkeeper, born in 1997, in the 2018/2019 season, made 33 appearances in Serie A with Genoa. With Inter's Primavera, Radu won the Viareggio Cup in 2015 and the 2015/2016 Italian Cup, before debuting with the first team in Serie A on May 14th 2016," the statement read.
