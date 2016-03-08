Official: Inter activate buy-back clause in Radu's contract

12 July at 14:00
Ionut Radu will remain at Genoa, but he's now officially 100% owned by Inter. The Nerazzurri have announced on their website that they have activated the buy-back clause after the Rossoblu signed the player at the end of the season.
 
The goalkeeper will spend yet another season on loan at Genoa, as he's got more room to improve as a starting goalkeeper, rather than a backup to Handanovic. On their website, Inter revealed the details.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has purchased Ionut Radu from Genoa on a permanent basis. At the same time, the goalkeeper has been loaned out to the same Ligurian club.
 
"The Romanian goalkeeper, born in 1997, in the 2018/2019 season, made 33 appearances in Serie A with Genoa. With Inter's Primavera, Radu won the Viareggio Cup in 2015 and the 2015/2016 Italian Cup, before debuting with the first team in Serie A on May 14th 2016," the statement read.

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.