OFFICIAL: Inter and Juventus to meet in the International Champions Cup in July
Inter and Juventus will compete in China for the International Champions Cup on July 24th. The official Juventus twitter account confirmed the Italian derby in Asia, but it is not the only match scheduled for the two teams: Juventus will face Tottenham three days before in Singapore, while the Nerazzurri will be take on Manchester United on July 20
The International Champions Cup is an annual competition featuring teams from Europe and across the world. It occurs during pre-season, with European clubs using it to help their sides preparation for the new season, whilst filling their coffers through ticket sales and matchday revenue, and boosting their commercial income through extending their brand into the American market and beyond.
#ICC2019, prendete nota! Svelati gli appuntamenti asiatici dell' @IntChampionsCup, che vedrà i bianconeri affrontare gli @SpursOfficial il 21 luglio a Singapore e l'@Inter il 24 luglio in Cina! E non finisce qui... pic.twitter.com/202Id5Ms4W— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 27, 2019
