The club released a statement on their website earlier today, confirming the purchase of the versatile Spaniard, who was also wanted by Inter and Roma.

"Sevilla FC have made an agreement in principle to sign Aleix Vidal from Barcelona, with Vidal joining for the next four seasons. This will be Vidal's second spell as a Sevillista," the statement read.

Agreement for the signing of Aleix Vidal



4 augusti 2018

