Official: Inter announce foot injury to Gagliardini, will miss clash against Roma

03 December at 16:15
Inter have officially announced today that Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has suffered a foot injury, adding yet another player to their list of injured midfielders.
 
The Milanese club announced that the 25-year-old Italian has undergone clinical and medical exams this morning at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano, which revealed a foot injury on his right sole. The club plan to reassess his physical condition next week, meaning he will be unavailable for the club’s league clash against Roma on Friday.
 
