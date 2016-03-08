Official: Inter announce foot injury to Gagliardini, will miss clash against Roma

| MEDICAL UPDATE



News on @gaglio94 who underwent tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano.



Inter have officially announced today that Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has suffered a foot injury, adding yet another player to their list of injured midfielders.The Milanese club announced that the 25-year-old Italian has undergone clinical and medical exams this morning at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano, which revealed a foot injury on his right sole. The club plan to reassess his physical condition next week, meaning he will be unavailable for the club’s league clash against Roma on Friday.Apollo Heyes