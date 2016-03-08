Official: Inter announce foot injury to Gagliardini, will miss clash against Roma
03 December at 16:15Inter have officially announced today that Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has suffered a foot injury, adding yet another player to their list of injured midfielders.
The Milanese club announced that the 25-year-old Italian has undergone clinical and medical exams this morning at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano, which revealed a foot injury on his right sole. The club plan to reassess his physical condition next week, meaning he will be unavailable for the club’s league clash against Roma on Friday.
| MEDICAL UPDATE— Inter (@Inter_en) December 3, 2019
News on @gaglio94 who underwent tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano.
https://t.co/qAJ9k0WBkY pic.twitter.com/l74oFBpZNJ
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments