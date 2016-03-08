Official: Inter announce permanent signing of Politano

19 June at 21:45
​Matteo Politano is officially an Inter player, as announced on the club's website. The player was on loan from Sassuolo last campaign, but now, the Nerazzurri have made use of the buy-out clause in his contract, valued at €20m.
 
"FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has exercised the option for the definitive purchase of the player Matteo Politano from US Sassuolo," Inter's statement read.
 
The winger was fundamental for Inter last season under the management of Spalletti, providing some much-needed pace and flair on the right flank.
 
Last season, he played a total of 48 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net six times while assisting an additional eight goals.
 
The Nerazzurri will be hoping that he can perform just as well under Antonio Conte, who will change the formation to 3-5-2, rather than the conventional 4-3-3.
 

