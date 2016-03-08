Official: Inter announce signing of Vrsaljko
01 August at 21:28Inter have announced the signing of Sime Vrsaljko on their official website.
Atletico Madrid confirmed yesterday that an agreement between the two clubs had been found. The Croatian star has had his medical tests with Inter today (watch the video here).
The Croatia full-back arrives on a year-long loan with an option in the Nerazzurri’s favour to make the deal permanent, Inter have confirmed.
Vrsaljko has already played for Genoa and Sassuolo in Italy. With the Neroverdi, Vrsaljko established himself as one of the most interesting right-backs in the league, playing a key role in a historic sixth-place finish for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, securing Europa League qualification at the end of the 2015-16 season.
#Inter, #Vrsaljko al CONI per la seconda parte delle visite mediche pic.twitter.com/fhLvGqzQ4Q— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 1, 2018
.@Vrsaljko è nerazzurro!— Inter (@Inter) August 1, 2018
https://t.co/T5GvsKeZp9#WelcomeVrsaljko #InterIsHere #FCIM pic.twitter.com/Gga6a2ff7t
The new Inter signing has represented all of Croatia’s youth teams. For the senior side, he made his debut at the age of just 19 in 2011. He has since made 41 appearances, taking part in the 2012 and 2016 European Championships along with the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. At the latest edition in Russia, Vrsaljko, along with the other two Inter players Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic, played a big role in taking Croatia to the final in Moscow as the tournament’s great revelations.
