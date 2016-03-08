Official: Inter at risk of Curva suspension after Kessie is racially abused

19 March at 17:45
The FIGC judiciary have met today and reacted to the racist chants directed towards AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie from Inter Milan fans during the Milan derby on Sunday evening. The match finished 3-2 to Spalletti's Inter but the game was marred by the racial abuse towards the Ivorian midfielder.

Inter now risk another game with the 'Curva Nord' closed; but only if another instance of racial abuse takes place - almost like a first warning. 

If Inter fans have another similar incident within one year from this date, the stand will be closed for a game; the sanction therefore essentially suspended for the meantime.

