OFFICIAL: Inter confirm Lukaku signing

08 August at 16:55
Serie A giants Inter have now officially confirmed the signature of Romelu Lukaku, who has spoken his first words as a nerazzurri player.

Inter had failed with multiple attempts for Lukaku, who was even close to moving to Juventus in a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala. But the move failed as United failed to agree a move for La Joya.

 
Inter have now announced Lukaku's signing for a fee rising upto 80 million euros and he said on an official announcement video: 'Inter is not for everyone, that's why I'm here'
 

