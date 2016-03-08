OFFICIAL: Inter confirm Lukaku signing

Serie A giants Inter have now officially confirmed the signature of Romelu Lukaku, who has spoken his first words as a nerazzurri player.Inter had failed with multiple attempts for Lukaku, who was even close to moving to Juventus in a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala. But the move failed as United failed to agree a move for La Joya.Inter have now announced Lukaku's signing for a fee rising upto 80 million euros and he said on an official announcement video: 'Inter is not for everyone, that's why I'm here'