Official: Inter confirm Sensi injury; the condition

Today, Inter released a statement on the player's condition, confirming that he has suffered a strain to the adductor of his right thigh. However, it remains to be seen how long Sensi will be on the sidelines, as Inter writes that the condition will be evaluated in the coming days.

Given that the international break is underway, the Nerazzurri will hope to recover him ahead of the clash with Sassuolo in roughly two week's time. Stretching will be fundamental for the former Sassuolo man, who has been a key player for Conte's men thus far.

It certainly sounds like the issue isn't too serious, though you never know the true extent of the injury until it's been carefully examined.

Stefano Sensi left the field early on during Inter-Juventus due to a muscle problem. The Nerazzurri midfielder's present was certainly missed for the rest of the game and he had to reject the invitation to participate in international duty for Italy.