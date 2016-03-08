OFFICIAL: Inter dealt blow, Sanchez injured on international duty

Serie A giants Inter have been dealt a blow with the news that Alexis Sanchez has sustained an injury on international duty.



Sanchez joined Inter this past summer from Manchester United on an initial loan, with United paying 40 percent of his current wage and the nerazzurri paying the rest of it. He has already scored once for the nerazzurri in his first start against Sampdoria.



Sanchez was injured during Chile's game against Colombia and he went some scans today to find out the extent of the injury.



A statement from the Chilean National team said: ​"Alexis Sanchez dislocation of the peroneal tendon of the left ankle with the involvement of the retinaculum. The Inter striker immediately leaves the retreat and returns to Milan."