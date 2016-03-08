Official: Inter face tough UCL comeback vs. Barcelona and Tottenham
30 August at 19:45Having qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12, Inter find themselves in a tricky position ahead of this season's Champions League group stage.
In fact, as decided by Ricky Kaka and Diego Forlan during the draw earlier this evening, the Nerazzurri will face the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven,
These teams compose group B, which certainly won't be an easy comeback for Inter to football's finest stage.
Group B— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 30 augusti 2018
Barcelona
Tottenham
PSV
Internazionale #UCLdraw
