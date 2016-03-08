Official: Inter fined for the chants against Balotelli

The Italian striker, as you could have expected, decide to respond to the fans by showing them the middle finger (see the featured image). For once, most of the Serie A followers seemed to agree with Balotelli, which usually isn't the case when he sparks controversy.

Earlier today, the Sporting Judge ( via Calciomercato.com ) revealed the punishment for Inter and their fans, following the chants. In fact, the San Siro side have been fined €5k for having 'seriously insulted' a player of the opponents in the first half.

Of course, this was Balotelli. The game ended 2-1 in favour of Inter, although Brescia came close in the end as Sriniar scored an own-goal with a clumsy challenge.

During the game between Brescia and Inter earlier this week, Mario Balotelli was attacked by his former fans, who haven't forgiven him for his actions yet. As was audible on the TV broadcast, the Nerazzurri fans sang 'Balotelli piece of sh*t'.