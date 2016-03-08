Official: Inter-Ludogorets will be played behind closed doors

The Nerazzurri won the reverse fixture in the Europa League Round of 32 last week, now looking to secure their spot in the round of 16. However, up until the announcement was made, it wasn't even certain that the game was going ahead.

However, instead of postponing it, they decided that it will be played behind closed doors. This will most likely also be the case for this weekend's Serie A games, after four games were postponed this past weekend. On their official website, Ludogorets broke the news

"UEFA has officially announced that the match against Inter in the Europa League round of 32 will be played behind closed doors. This morning, the Milan club sent a letter to Ludogorets announcing that the authorities gave permission for the game to take place without fans," it read.

Kick-off is set for 9pm and since no fans will be allowed at the stadium, they will have to follow the game in front of the TV at home.

The news was expected, but now it's official. The game between Inter and Ludogorets on Thursday evening will be played behind closed doors, as announced this evening. Following the recent Coronavirus outbreak in Italy, no risks will be taken.