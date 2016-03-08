Official: Inter midfielder Vecino out of Copa America

17 June at 21:30
Inter midfielder Matias Vecino has been ruled out of Uruguay’s Copa America squad with a thigh injury.
 
Uruguay beat Ecuador 4-0 in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday night, but the Inter man was forced off with around 10 minutes remaining.
 
The Uruguayan Football Federation stated on their official website that the midfielder was diagnosed with a muscular lesion to his right thigh and will miss the rest of the competition.
 
The 27-year-old who has 34 caps for his country and will be missed, as Coach Oscar Tabarez considers a key man, starting him in every game of the 2018 World Cup.
 
Former Sampdoria man Torreira and Real Madrid youngster Valverde are expected to feature in midfielder for the rest of the competition.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.