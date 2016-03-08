Official: Inter midfielder Vecino out of Copa America

Inter midfielder Matias Vecino has been ruled out of Uruguay’s Copa America squad with a thigh injury.



Uruguay beat Ecuador 4-0 in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday night, but the Inter man was forced off with around 10 minutes remaining.



The Uruguayan Football Federation stated on their official website that the midfielder was diagnosed with a muscular lesion to his right thigh and will miss the rest of the competition.



The 27-year-old who has 34 caps for his country and will be missed, as Coach Oscar Tabarez considers a key man, starting him in every game of the 2018 World Cup.



Former Sampdoria man Torreira and Real Madrid youngster Valverde are expected to feature in midfielder for the rest of the competition.

