Official: Inter Milan confirm double summer signing
02 July at 16:35Serie A giants Inter Milan have confirmed the double summer signing of Juventus full-back Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan de Vrij.
De Vrij has become one of Serie A's best defenders over the last few seasons andmade 36 appearances for Lazio last season. Asamoah, on the other hand, made 18 appearances for Juventus last season, assisting once.
The nerazzurri have now confirmed the arrivals of De Vrij and Asamoah, deals for whom were already struck last season.
Contracts of both the players expired on the 30th of June. The announcement comes hours after rivals AC Milan had confirmed deals for Ivan Strinic and Pepe Reina.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments