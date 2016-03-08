After many rumours in the last couple of hours, Inter have now released their official squad for this season's Champions League group stage, in which they will compete with Barcelona, Tottenham and PSV.

However, since Inter can't register as many players as other teams (due to their settlement agreement), a few have been left behind. These three are Roberto Gagliardini, Dalbert and Joao Mario. Instead, Spalletti decided to call up Candreva and Vecino. Down below is the complete list