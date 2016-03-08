Official: Inter’s Sensi out of Sassuolo, Dortmund clash
18 October at 17:35Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s midfielder Stefano Sensi has been ruled out of the club’s next two matches because of injury.
As per Inter’s official press release on Friday afternoon, the player has injured his thing muscle during the training session yesterday and will miss the league match against Sassuolo on Sunday and UEFA Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund on October 24.
The press release also confirmed that Sensi’s condition will be evaluated further in the coming days.
