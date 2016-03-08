Yuto Nagatomo is officially a Galatasaray player. After the six-month loan, in fact, the Turkish club has redeemed the Japanese defender outright, with the official announcement coming on the Inter site. It that does not disclose the figures of the deal, but but it is likely around 3 million euros."FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement with Galatasaray for the definitive transfer of Yuto Nagatomo. After 8 seasons, 213 appearances and 13 goals with the Nerazzurri colors, the Japanese defender is preparing to experience a new adventure in Turkey; extended to him is the thanks from the whole club for the years spent together and the most sincere good luck for future professional challenges ".Nagatomo arrived in Milan in 2011 and became the first East Asian player to sign for Inter. He made his loan move to Galatasaray on the last day of the 2018 January transfer window.