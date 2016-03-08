Official: Inter sign Barella

12 July at 21:22
Nicolò Barella is officially an Inter player.

The Italian midfielder has joined the Club from Cagliari on an initial year-long loan deal, with there being an obligation to buy.
   

Inter will pay €10 million for the initial loan with €25 the following season plus €10 million in performance-based bonuses.

Barella has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The player today was in Milan for this medical and will now fly to Lugano to meet his teammates before they head off to China for the clubs pre-season tour.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.