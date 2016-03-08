Official: Inter sign Barella
12 July at 21:22Nicolò Barella is officially an Inter player.
The Italian midfielder has joined the Club from Cagliari on an initial year-long loan deal, with there being an obligation to buy.
Inter will pay €10 million for the initial loan with €25 the following season plus €10 million in performance-based bonuses.
Barella has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.
The player today was in Milan for this medical and will now fly to Lugano to meet his teammates before they head off to China for the clubs pre-season tour.
