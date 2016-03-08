Official: Inter sign Godin from Atletico Madrid

| ANNUNCIO



C'è un nuovo sceriffo in città

@diegogodin è dell'Inter! #WelcomeDiego

It was one of the worst kept secrets in Italian football over the past season, and today it has finally been confirmed. Diego Godin is an Inter player. The 33 year-old centre-back has joined the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Atletico Madrid. Inter made the announcement through their social media channels this morning. Godin has signed a three year contract with the Nerazzurri, following 8 years at Atletico Madrid.