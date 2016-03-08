Official: Inter sign Godin from Atletico Madrid

01 July at 09:15
It was one of the worst kept secrets in Italian football over the past season, and today it has finally been confirmed. Diego Godin is an Inter player. The 33 year-old centre-back has joined the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Atletico Madrid. Inter made the announcement through their social media channels this morning. Godin has signed a three year contract with the Nerazzurri, following 8 years at Atletico Madrid.

 

