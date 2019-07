| ANNUNCIO



Benvenuto a Milano!

Valentino Lazaro è dell'Inter! #WelcomeValentino

Serie A giants Inter Milan have now announced the signing of Hertha Berlin winger Valentino Lazaro.The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the San Siro over the last few weeks and had impressed for Hertha this past season, appearing in 31 Bundesliga games, scoring thrice and assisting seven times.