Official: Inter sign Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid

SHOW GALLERY

It is now a done deal, Sime Vrsaljko will be joining Inter Milan from Atletico Madrid. He will arrive in Milan on a loan with an option to buy as Atletico Madrid announced the deal on their official webpage. Vrsaljko played in Spain for two seasons but before that, he played in the Italian Serie A for Sassuolo. For him, this is a return to the Italian Serie A as he will now be playing for Luciano Spalletti's team. You can click on our gallery zone bellow to view some official tweets on the matter as well as seing some of the best pictures of the Croatian defender during his time in Italy. Visit out website at Calciomercato.com for more news.