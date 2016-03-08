Official: Inter stars withdraw from Croatian national team
09 October at 17:45Inter stars Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko have returned to the club and have withdrawn from international duty because of injury.
Brozovic and Vrsaljko played for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup and in fact, played important roles in getting the country to the finals of the competition too. While Brozovic has appeared in seven Serie A games for Inter this season, Vrsaljko has made only three appearances.
Croatia have confirmed that both the Inter stars have withdrawn from international duty because of injuries and they will not feature for the team in the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against England and Croatia.
Brozovic did not feature for Inter in their recent 2-1 win over SPAL and following checks on the injury recently, it has been confirmed that the midfielder is having muscular problems.
Vrsaljko though, was injured in the last game and was taken off because of injury and he is still recovering an inflammation on his knee.
This news comes after Danilo D'Ambrosio had withdrawn from the Italian national team due to an injury.
