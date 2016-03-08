Official: Joao Felix joins Atletico Madrid in €126m deal

The youngster, who scored 15 goals in 26 league games this past season, will cost the Spaniards a whopping €126m, as revealed in the statement. Juventus were initially interested in his services, but most likely pulled out because of the price tag. Once Atletico's statement arrives, we will know more about what's to come.

Official and confirmed: Joao Felix is new Atlético Madrid player, here we go! €126M to Benfica, deal done #JoaoFelix #transfers #Atléti #AtleticoMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 26 juni 2019