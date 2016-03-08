Official: Joao Felix joins Atletico Madrid in €126m deal

26 June at 23:38
It's now official: Joao Felix is a new player of Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side haven't published their statement yet, but Benfica have already revealed it all.
 
The youngster, who scored 15 goals in 26 league games this past season, will cost the Spaniards a whopping €126m, as revealed in the statement. Juventus were initially interested in his services, but most likely pulled out because of the price tag. Once Atletico's statement arrives, we will know more about what's to come.

