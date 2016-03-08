Official: Jorge Sampaoli sacked as manager of Argentina
15 July at 22:40Argentina fans can rejoice as head coach Jorge Sampaoli has been relieved of his duties as the manager of the Argentine national team.
This comes after a relatively disappointing World Cup which saw Argentina barely make it through a group with Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland; before losing 4-3 to France in the Round of 16 in a fiercely contested match.
At one point during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it was reported that the Argentine players had staged somewhat of a mutiny, wishing to decide their team and tactic themselves.
Sampaoli was under pressure from the very start of the tournament after deciding to leave Mauro Icardi out of the team, and choosing not to play Paulo Dybala alongside star forward Lionel Messi.
Messi played well but ultimately was not given the service he needed, unable to completely carry the team on his own; and Argentina disappointingly failed to make it to the quarter-finals.
Now, Argentina will look to rebuild, and with the Copa America coming up next year, the rebuild needs to happen as soon as possible.
