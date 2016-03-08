Official: Juve confirm signing of Italian starlet
15 June at 14:30Serie A giants Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of Andrea Favilli from Serie B side Ascoli.
The 21-year-old striker impressed for Ascoli last season in the Serie B, appearing 12 times, scoring five times and assisting once. The youngster joined Ascoli from Livorno in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of 2 million euros.
Juventus have confirmed that they have signed the youngster, after he underwent a medical at the club yesterday.
The fee is about 7.5 million euros and will be paid in installments across two years. He has signed a contract at the bianconeri till 2023.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
