Official: Juve-Inter, Milan-Genoa and three other games behind closed doors
27 February at 22:20Following the recent Coronavirus in Italy, mainly in the northern parts, Serie A have announced that five games for this upcoming round will be played behind closed those. Juventus-Inter and Milan-Genoa are included in these five games.
Given the situation with the Coronavirus, which has spread rapidly in Italy's northern regions, the decision to play the games behind closed doors doesn't exactly come as a surprise. In fact, it would have been rather strange if this wasn't the path taken.
Of course, it will be strange to watch the Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter without the fans, who are the essence of the big games. For the Nerazzurri, one could argue, this will be an advantage while the Bianconeri could suffer from it.
The statement was released just a few minutes ago, confirming that a total of five games will be played behind closed doors:
Udinese vs. Fiorentina
Milan vs. Genoa
Parma vs. SPAL
Sassuolo vs. Brescia
Juventus vs. Inter
For more news, visit our homepage.
Udinese vs. Fiorentina
Milan vs. Genoa
Parma vs. SPAL
Sassuolo vs. Brescia
Juventus vs. Inter
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments