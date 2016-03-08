Official: Juve-Inter, Milan-Genoa and three other games behind closed doors

Given the situation with the Coronavirus, which has spread rapidly in Italy's northern regions, the decision to play the games behind closed doors doesn't exactly come as a surprise. In fact, it would have been rather strange if this wasn't the path taken.

Of course, it will be strange to watch the Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter without the fans, who are the essence of the big games. For the Nerazzurri, one could argue, this will be an advantage while the Bianconeri could suffer from it.





Udinese vs. Fiorentina

Milan vs. Genoa

Parma vs. SPAL

Sassuolo vs. Brescia

Juventus vs. Inter



