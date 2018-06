​One year after joining Juventus on a temporary basis from Bayern Munich, the Brazilian now has a deal at the club lasting until 2022 after the Bianconeri took up the option to make his services permanent following an eye-catching first season in black and white.“During his debut campaign in Italy, Douglas Costa demonstrated an array of talents, not least his exceptional close control and pace to burn, making him a nightmare for opposition defenders dragged out wide to the touchline whenever Costa got ball to feet.Last season, he completed the most dribbles in Serie A (106) and whipped in over a century of crosses into the box.Costa’s end product was also of the highest consistency: he provided the second most assists (14) across Italy’s top tier and created 60 scoring opportunities”, Juventus claimed through their official website.