Official: Juve make Douglas Costa move permanent: the figures
07 June at 19:20Juventus have made Douglas Costa’s loan move permanent. The Brazilian had joined the bianconeri on loan one year ago and today the Black-and-Whites have completed the permanent signing of the former Bayern Munich star.
Juventus have confirmed the permanent signing of Douglas Costa through their official website:
One year after joining Juventus on a temporary basis from Bayern Munich, the Brazilian now has a deal at the club lasting until 2022 after the Bianconeri took up the option to make his services permanent following an eye-catching first season in black and white.
Douglas Costa’s loan move cost Juventus € 6 million, whilst his permanent switch in Turin is worth € 40 million.
“During his debut campaign in Italy, Douglas Costa demonstrated an array of talents, not least his exceptional close control and pace to burn, making him a nightmare for opposition defenders dragged out wide to the touchline whenever Costa got ball to feet.
Last season, he completed the most dribbles in Serie A (106) and whipped in over a century of crosses into the box.
Costa’s end product was also of the highest consistency: he provided the second most assists (14) across Italy’s top tier and created 60 scoring opportunities”, Juventus claimed through their official website.
