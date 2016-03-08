Official: Juve name squad for Atalanta clash, Caceres is in

29 January at 18:51
New Juventus defender Martin Caceres has been included by Max Allegri in Juventus' 20-man squad list for tomorrow's Coppa Italia clash against Atalanta. The likes of Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic are included in the team while Mario Mandzukic remains out.

1 Szczesny
2 De Sciglio
3 Chiellini
4 Caceres
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Ronaldo
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
18 Kean
20 Cancelo
21 Pinsoglio
22 Perin
23 Emre Can
24 Rugani
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
37 Spinazzola

