Official: Juve name squad for Atalanta clash, Caceres is in

New Juventus defender Martin Caceres has been included by Max Allegri in Juventus' 20-man squad list for tomorrow's Coppa Italia clash against Atalanta. The likes of Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic are included in the team while Mario Mandzukic remains out.



1 Szczesny

2 De Sciglio

3 Chiellini

4 Caceres

5 Pjanic

6 Khedira

7 Ronaldo

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

14 Matuidi

18 Kean

20 Cancelo

21 Pinsoglio

22 Perin

23 Emre Can

24 Rugani

30 Bentancur

33 Bernardeschi

37 Spinazzola