Official: Juve part ways with Marotta and Mazzia
25 October at 15:20Breaking news out of Turin as Juventus officially confirm the departure of CEO Beppe Marotta and CFO Aldo Mazzia. Juventus FC confirmed the news in a statement on their official website:
“It was June 1, 2010 , when Giuseppe Marotta was appointed General Manager of Juventus: a few weeks later he would join the Juventus Board of Directors and be appointed CEO of the Club .
Thus began an unforgettable era , which saw the bianconera rose get richer, year after year, with some of the greatest champions on the world scene.
A journey during which Juventus has not only returned to win, seven consecutive Scudetti, four Italian Cups one after the other, three Italian Supercups, but has found an international reputation, witnessed by the two Champions League Finals reached in the space of three years - which places it at the top of European football.
The sporting successes are only the most exciting aspect of the evolution experienced by the company: the inauguration of the Allianz Stadium in 2011, the new identity launched last year, the birth of Juventus Women, also immediately winning, the Under 23 are just some of the steps taken to give the club an increasingly global dimension.
And in each of these Marotta has left an indelible mark. As well as indelible will be the lessons learned by anyone who has worked alongside him.
"They have been very good for eight years, with success and Juventus will always remain in my heart", he declared just a few weeks ago: in the same way, his name will remain forever in the club's history.
Thank you for everything, Director.”
